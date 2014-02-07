© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Aeroflex to acquire Shenick Network Systems

Aeroflex as entered into an agreement to acquire Shenick Network Systems, a provider of virtual testing for next generation software defined networking.

“For the last two years, we have partnered with Shenick to enhance the capabilities of our wireless infrastructure test products. Shenick’s unique TeraV™ software product offers network providers the ability to emulate and measure millions of unique IP application flows to support network and application development and performance testing in next generation converged and cloud based networks. We believe that this acquisition will help us continue to grow and maintain our leading market position in wireless infrastructure test equipment and to increase our gross margins and profitability while expanding our end markets,” stated Len Borow, Aeroflex’s Chief Executive Officer.



Aeroflex expects the acquisition to be neutral to its fiscal 2014 financial results and accretive to its fiscal 2015 financial results.