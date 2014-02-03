© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

MSC Technologies - Avnet's new business group

Avnet's acquisition of MSC Gleichmann Group (MSC) has been completed. MSC will operate as a business group of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA.

Manfred Schwarztrauber, president, MSC Technologies, said, “We are the first choice for embedded computing and display solutions. MSC Technologies’ customers will benefit from improved levels of solutions in our core competencies and from the expansion of our product portfolio. By optimizing the sales structure, we will further improve close customer relationships.”



MSC Vertriebs GmbH and Gleichmann & Co. Electronics GmbH and its subsidiaries will now go to market as MSC Technologies, an Avnet Company.