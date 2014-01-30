© anthony bolan dreamstime.com Components | January 30, 2014
Crocus licenses MLU technology to ARM
Crocus Technology has licensed its Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) technology to ARM.
Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) is a CMOS based rugged magnetic technology capable of offering important advantages in performance, size and security for embedded micro-controllers. MLUs solutions are used in mobile and security applications, such as smart cards and secure data servers, replacing Flash and RAM. Crocus’ MLUs are also ideally suited to new applications in extreme operating conditions, particularly in high temperature automotive and industrial equipment.
For Crocus, the agreement further demonstrates the strategic importance its very promising MLU technology is having among major industry players seeking to enhance embedded security in connected devices.
“The potential impact of emerging non-volatile memory technologies is substantial. ARM is keen to investigate and understand how this may ultimately affect our broad ecosystem of silicon partners, OEMs and other stakeholders,” said Vincent Korstanje, vice president, marketing, systems and software, ARM. “ARM is pleased to be working with Crocus Technology to gain insight into a technology that could influence future secure devices and micro-controllers.”
Crocus will provide ARM with access to its MLU technology. This includes access to MRAM blocks in sub-90nm technology which can replace traditional Flash based non-volatile memory, plus MIP (Match In Place) enabled technology which enhances the security of keys and other secret data.
“Crocus is pleased to reach another key milestone in its MLU technology roadmap,” said Bertrand Cambou, executive chairman and CEO of Crocus Technology. “This licensing agreement with ARM provides the potential to develop new industry capabilities that target next-generation embedded micro-controllers.”
For Crocus, the agreement further demonstrates the strategic importance its very promising MLU technology is having among major industry players seeking to enhance embedded security in connected devices.
“The potential impact of emerging non-volatile memory technologies is substantial. ARM is keen to investigate and understand how this may ultimately affect our broad ecosystem of silicon partners, OEMs and other stakeholders,” said Vincent Korstanje, vice president, marketing, systems and software, ARM. “ARM is pleased to be working with Crocus Technology to gain insight into a technology that could influence future secure devices and micro-controllers.”
Crocus will provide ARM with access to its MLU technology. This includes access to MRAM blocks in sub-90nm technology which can replace traditional Flash based non-volatile memory, plus MIP (Match In Place) enabled technology which enhances the security of keys and other secret data.
“Crocus is pleased to reach another key milestone in its MLU technology roadmap,” said Bertrand Cambou, executive chairman and CEO of Crocus Technology. “This licensing agreement with ARM provides the potential to develop new industry capabilities that target next-generation embedded micro-controllers.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments