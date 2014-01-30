© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Crocus licenses MLU technology to ARM

Crocus Technology has licensed its Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) technology to ARM.

Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) is a CMOS based rugged magnetic technology capable of offering important advantages in performance, size and security for embedded micro-controllers. MLUs solutions are used in mobile and security applications, such as smart cards and secure data servers, replacing Flash and RAM. Crocus’ MLUs are also ideally suited to new applications in extreme operating conditions, particularly in high temperature automotive and industrial equipment.



For Crocus, the agreement further demonstrates the strategic importance its very promising MLU technology is having among major industry players seeking to enhance embedded security in connected devices.



“The potential impact of emerging non-volatile memory technologies is substantial. ARM is keen to investigate and understand how this may ultimately affect our broad ecosystem of silicon partners, OEMs and other stakeholders,” said Vincent Korstanje, vice president, marketing, systems and software, ARM. “ARM is pleased to be working with Crocus Technology to gain insight into a technology that could influence future secure devices and micro-controllers.”



Crocus will provide ARM with access to its MLU technology. This includes access to MRAM blocks in sub-90nm technology which can replace traditional Flash based non-volatile memory, plus MIP (Match In Place) enabled technology which enhances the security of keys and other secret data.



“Crocus is pleased to reach another key milestone in its MLU technology roadmap,” said Bertrand Cambou, executive chairman and CEO of Crocus Technology. “This licensing agreement with ARM provides the potential to develop new industry capabilities that target next-generation embedded micro-controllers.”