Altium and Nimbic announce partnership

Altium Limited along with Nimbic announced a new development partnership. This will make Nimbic the newest developer partner to join Altium’s newly formed Altium Developer program.

The agreement consists of a strategic alliance between the two companies and the introduction of a new power integrity solution - Altium PI-DC.



“Nimbic views this relationship with Altium as a significant opportunity to expand our market presence,” said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer of Nimbic. “With Altium’s PCB knowledge and Nimbic’s Electromagnetic Simulation expertise, we have the ability to raise the bar and introduce solutions that are no longer cost prohibitive allowing companies not only to increase productivity, but also design for reliability.”



“BGAs have hundreds of power and ground pins with numerous supply rails requiring complex networks of capacitors to manage “pure” power. The sophistication of the PDN (power distribution network) requires engineers to be able to effectively analyze and make corrections early on in the design process,” said Daniel Fernsebner, Director of Technical Partnerships for Altium. “This partnership with Nimbic introduces a robust integrated power integrity solution to our customers.”