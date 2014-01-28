© Evertiq

Antenna company Proant extends its range

Swedish antenna company Proant, has increased the rate of its expansion with the addition of new investors.

Karl Fredmark, founder of Powerbox , is now along with venture capital firm Partnerinvest, part owners of Proant AB. After 40 years as founder, CEO and Chairman of Powerbox , Karl Fredmark sold the company last year. Now he's part-owner and chairman of Proant AB to strengthen the company's expansion with new offices in Germany.



“I am very happy to get such a good investor to take the next step in development. We have a very interesting future ahead of us and now we have a strong position to offer customers the best products,” says Tomas Rutfors , CEO and founder of Proant AB.