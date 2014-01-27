© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Hesse Mechatronics teams with HTMG to boost sales

Hesse Mechatronics, the Americas subsidiary of Hesse GmbH, has appointed HTMG as the company’s sales representative for South America.

HTMG, led by Claudinei Martins, will assist Hesse Mechatronics’ business in South America.



“Given their experience with wire bondable metals, HTMG is uniquely qualified to serve the growing RF, automotive and power electronics markets in South America,” said Joseph S. Bubel president of Hesse Mechatronics, Inc. “We look forward to working with Claudinei and his team in Brazil and other areas of South America.”