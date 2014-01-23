© beisea dreamstime.com

Kontron hires new COO and Head of Group Sourcing

Kontron has appointed Ulf Harring as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ulf Harring will lead the new global function Group Operations, concentrating on enhancing Kontron’s capabilities in the areas of Purchasing, Supply Chain and Production, as well as customer focus.



For the last six years he has been responsible for the Global Supply Chain and Logistics of white goods producer AB Electrolux, serving as Vice President and Global Head of Supply Chain. Ulf Harring will take up his new job with effect from 1 February 2014.



In addition, Dr. Stephan Gutthal joined Kontron AG as the new Head of Group Sourcing on 7 January 2014. His focus lies on the harmonization of Kontron‘s purchasing processes and the optimization of its supplier base. Prior to joining Kontron, he headed Corporate Procurement at Deutsche Annington and gained experience as an interim and project manager in the Supply Chain Management practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG, says: "We are delighted to have won two highly skilled experts with Ulf and Stephan. Purchasing, Supply Chain and Production are key elements of our ‘New Kontron’ strategy and our two new colleagues will help us optimize these areas for the future.”



During the past year, Kontron AG has already implemented a thoroughly optimized organizational structure. The new global business units aims to serve customers better and more quickly, as well as to exploit yet untapped customer potential. The three globally controlled functional areas Group Sales, Research & Development and Group Operations simplify internal processes and help to raise further synergies.