© evertiq

Lattice Semiconductor's Philippines facility receives new ISO

Lattice Semiconductor's Philippines facility in Manila has received ISO9001:2008 certification.

"Lattice is committed to providing our customers and partners quality components that help bring innovative products to market, all while staying within size, power, cost and schedule targets," said Mike Orr, VP of Quality and Product Development of Lattice Semiconductor. "Lattice's worldwide team proved instrumental in meeting the stringent ISO international standards, making the Manila location the company's third to receive this certification."



Lattice's Manila site is focused on R&D, supplier operations and design engineering.