Everlight’s laboratory obtains EPA recognition

Everlight Electronics's laboratory in Tucheng, Taipei received the highest standard recognition by the United States government agency Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Simultaneously, Everlight’s laboratory was also qualified to use the ILAC-MRA mark on its laboratory reports, the signet for Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) of the International Laboratory Accreditation

Cooperation (ILAC).



As a result, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) qualification allows Everlight to publish their LM-80 reports themselves as of August 2013. It is very rare that companies gain these two certifications (ISO17025 and LM80) at the same time. There are only 81 technologically equivalent certified authorities (third party labs and companies) in 67 countries that achieved the ILAC-MRA status.



LM-80 testing is the main criteria for LED lighting components to ensure lumen maintenance after 6,000 hours of operation and a strong reference for customers. LM-80 is also an essential document to apply for Energy Star certification of a lighting product. Several Everlight Lighting LED ranges already completed LM-80 6,000 testing so far, including low power (PLCC 3020), mid power (PLCC 5630), high power (2323 and 3535) and COB LED series.



In 2014, Everlight plans more LM-80 testing to demonstrate the durability and consistency of its LED Lighting products and provide quality confidence to customers.