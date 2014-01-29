© michal mrozek dreamstime.com Business | January 29, 2014
Besi and Imec collaborate on thermocompression technology
Nanoelectronics research center imec and Besi, a global equipment supplier for the semiconductor and electronics industries, are joining forces to develop a thermocompression bonding solution for narrow-pitch die-to-die and die-to-wafer bonding with high accuracy and high throughput.
Through this collaboration, imec and Besi will pave the way to industrial adoption of thermocompression bonding for 3D IC manufacturing.
3D IC technology, stacking multiple dies into a single device, aims to increase the functionality and performance of next-generation integrated circuits while reducing footprint and power consumption. It is a key technology to enable the next generation of portable electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, which require smaller ICs that consume less power.
One of the key challenges to making 3D IC manufacturing a reality is the development of high-throughput automated process flow for narrow-pitch, high-accuracy die-to-die and die-to-wafer bonding. Flip chip and reflow soldering, which are currently combined for bonding, require lenient bonding accuracy on large bump pitches (around 150-50 µm bump pitch). Bump pitches need to further scale down to 40-10 µm to realize a sufficiently high performance.
This needs high accuracy in bonding within the range of 1-2um @3sigma. Moreover, an automatic process flow is essential for industrial adoption. Thermocompression bonding is a method that enables this high bonding accuracy on narrow bump pitches, although with this comes long cycle times due to temperature and pressure profiles and processing methods which hinder industrial adoption of this technology up to now.
Imec and Besi will conduct joint research to develop a high-throughput thermocompression bonder in an automated process flow, with high accuracy and shorter cycle times, paving the way to enabling a manufacturable 3D, 2.5D and 2.5D/3D hybrid technology.
“We are excited to work with a key research center such as imec and leverage its expertise in fine pitch bonding materials and processes to increase the yield and reliability of our equipment ,” said Richard Blickman, CEO at Besi. “This collaboration will enable us to benchmark our Chameo tool to meet the industrial needs of the semiconductor industry, offering our customers a viable and effective solution for 2.5D/3D IC manufacturing.”
3D IC technology, stacking multiple dies into a single device, aims to increase the functionality and performance of next-generation integrated circuits while reducing footprint and power consumption. It is a key technology to enable the next generation of portable electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, which require smaller ICs that consume less power.
One of the key challenges to making 3D IC manufacturing a reality is the development of high-throughput automated process flow for narrow-pitch, high-accuracy die-to-die and die-to-wafer bonding. Flip chip and reflow soldering, which are currently combined for bonding, require lenient bonding accuracy on large bump pitches (around 150-50 µm bump pitch). Bump pitches need to further scale down to 40-10 µm to realize a sufficiently high performance.
This needs high accuracy in bonding within the range of 1-2um @3sigma. Moreover, an automatic process flow is essential for industrial adoption. Thermocompression bonding is a method that enables this high bonding accuracy on narrow bump pitches, although with this comes long cycle times due to temperature and pressure profiles and processing methods which hinder industrial adoption of this technology up to now.
Imec and Besi will conduct joint research to develop a high-throughput thermocompression bonder in an automated process flow, with high accuracy and shorter cycle times, paving the way to enabling a manufacturable 3D, 2.5D and 2.5D/3D hybrid technology.
“We are excited to work with a key research center such as imec and leverage its expertise in fine pitch bonding materials and processes to increase the yield and reliability of our equipment ,” said Richard Blickman, CEO at Besi. “This collaboration will enable us to benchmark our Chameo tool to meet the industrial needs of the semiconductor industry, offering our customers a viable and effective solution for 2.5D/3D IC manufacturing.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments