The LTC3111 includes four internal low RDS(ON) N-channel MOSFETs and uses a single inductor to deliver efficiencies of up to 95%. User-selectable Burst Mode operation lowers quiescent current to only 49µA, improving light load efficiency and further extending battery run time. For noise-sensitive applications, Burst Mode operation can be disabled. Other features include soft-start, overvoltage protection, short-circuit protection, thermal shutdown and output disconnect.
The LTC3111EDE is available in a 14-lead 3mm x 4mm DFN package and the LTC3111EMSE is offered in a thermally enhanced 16-lead MSOP package. Pricing starts at $3.50 each and $3.60 each, respectively. Industrial grade versions, the LTC3111IDE and LTC3111IMSE, are guaranteed to operate over the -40°C to 125°C operating junction temperature range and are priced starting at $3.85 each and $3.96 each, respectively.
High temperature grade versions, the LTC3111HDE and LTC3111HMSE, are guaranteed to operate over the -40°C to 150°C operating junction temperature range and are priced starting at $4.16 each and $4.21 each, respectively. Finally, High reliability grade versions, the LTC3111MPDE and LTC3111MPMSE, are guaranteed to operate over the -55°C to 150°C operating junction temperature range and are priced starting at $10.40 each and $10.69 each, respectively. All pricing is for 1,000 piece quantities and all versions are available from stock.
15V Input & Output, 1.5A monolithic synchronous buck-boost DC/DC
Linear Technology announces the LTC3111, a synchronous buck-boost converter that delivers up to 1.5A of output current from a wide range of power sources, including single or multiple cell batteries, supercapacitor stacks and wall adapters.
The device's 2.5V to 15V input and output voltage range provides a regulated output from inputs above, below or equal to the regulated output. The low noise buck-boost topology incorporated into the LTC3111 delivers a continuous, jitter-free transition between buck and boost modes, making it ideal for RF and other noise-sensitive applications that must maintain a low-noise, constant output voltage with a variable input power source.
Summary of Features: LTC3111In many applications, battery run time is significantly extended over step-down only solutions. The LTC3111’s default 800kHz switching frequency can be synchronized to an external 600KHz to 1.5MHz clock, and its proprietary third-generation buck-boost PWM circuitry ensures low noise and high efficiency while minimizing the size of external components. The combination of tiny externals and a 3mm x 4mm DFN or MSOP-16E package provides a compact solution footprint.
- 15V, 1.5A, Synchronous Buck-Boost Regulator
- Regulated Output with VIN Above, Below or Equal to VOUT
- 2.5V to 15V Input & Output Voltage Range
- 1.5A Continuous Output Current:
- VIN ≥ 5V, VOUT = 5V, PWM Mode
- Single Inductor
- Accurate RUN Threshold
- Up to 95% Efficiency
- 800kHz Switching Frequency, Synchronizable Between 600kHz & 1.5MHz
- 49µA No-Load Quiescent Current in Burst Mode® Operation
- Output Disconnect in Shutdown
- Shutdown Current < 1µA
- Internal Soft-Start
- Small, Thermally Enhanced 14-Lead (3mm × 4mm × 0.75mm) DFN &
- 16-Lead MSOP Packages
