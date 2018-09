© rob hill dreamstime.com

Rutronik: Global franchise agreement with DLC Display

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and DLC Display Co. Ltd have concluded a global franchise agreement. This encompasses the entire DLC product portfolio of TFT, passive LCD and OLED displays.

"DLC offers a virtually complete range in these product segments, at competitive prices. This means that DLC’s displays are not just of interest to the industrial market, but also to the consumer market", explains Michael Eger, Senior Marketing Manager Displays & Boards at Rutronik. "Our customers also benefit from the high flexibility with respect to customer-specific requirements and short delivery times."



Anil Su, Sales Manager DLC, adds: "Our products fit perfectly into the linecard at Rutronik. And the dedicated display experts will provide us with the best support for establishing ourselves on the European market."