Rutronik: Global franchise agreement with DLC Display

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and DLC Display Co. Ltd have concluded a global franchise agreement. This encompasses the entire DLC product portfolio of TFT, passive LCD and OLED displays.

"DLC offers a virtually complete range in these product segments, at competitive prices. This means that DLCs displays are not just of interest to the industrial market, but also to the consumer market", explains Michael Eger, Senior Marketing Manager Displays & Boards at Rutronik. "Our customers also benefit from the high flexibility with respect to customer-specific requirements and short delivery times."



Anil Su, Sales Manager DLC, adds: "Our products fit perfectly into the linecard at Rutronik. And the dedicated display experts will provide us with the best support for establishing ourselves on the European market."