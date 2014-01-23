© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Micron to layoff 50% of Italian workforce

US-based semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce in Italy.

Some 420 jobs will be cut in Italy, the affected sites are located in Agrate Brianza (223), Catania (128), Naples (53), and Avezzano (17), according to a report in Italian Ansa.



The layoffs – which amounts to almost 50% of Micron's Italian workforce – comes despite the company's seemingly good financial health. However, one should take into account the acquisition of Elpida and the reorganisation plan that came with it.