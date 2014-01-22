© blotty-dreamstime.com

ASML hit the mark in 2013 – positive about 2014

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, ASML, just wrapped up its fiscal year for 2013 and reports fourth quarter and full year results in line with the company's guidance.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results, which are in line with our previous guidance. The fourth quarter showed our operational capability to respond to strong demand. Combined with an increased contribution from services and options, this resulted in record quarterly sales,” said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.



Net sales for the 4Q13 amounted to EUR 1,848 million, up from EUR 1,318 in 3Q13. Full year net sales was EUR 5,245 in 2013, compared to EUR 4,732 during 2012.



Net income boosted up to EUR 481 million in 4Q13 from EUR 193 million during 3Q13. However, YoY net income declined to EUR 1,015 million for 2013 from EUR1,146 million during 2012.



Outlook:



For the first quarter of 2014, ASML expects net sales of around EUR 1.4 billion, a gross margin of around 42 percent, R&D costs of about EUR 280 million, other income of about EUR 20 million – which consists of contributions from participants of the Customer Co-Investment Program – and SG&A costs of about EUR 85 million.