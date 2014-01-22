© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Intel scoops up Mindspeed's wireless unit

Mindspeed has signed definitive agreement to sell assets of its wireless infrastructure unit to Intel.

Mindspeed Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its wireless infrastructure business unit to Intel Corporation.



The asset sale was contemplated by the agreement and plan of merger with M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, announced on November 5, 2013.



"We are excited that our wireless infrastructure business is being incorporated into Intel," commented Raouf Y. Halim, chief executive officer of Mindspeed.