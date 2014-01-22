© youssouf-cader-dreamstime.com

Lantiq partner up with ASSIA

Lantiq and ASSIA has entered into a collaboration and cross-license agreement for the management of vectored systems.

Service providers are investing in broadband technologies that use existing copper infrastructure and are transitioning from ADSL to next-generation VDSL and vectored VDSL networks. Vectored VDSL networks, which deliver speeds of more than 100 Mbps, represent a short time-to-revenue and cost-effective response to the rapid growth in consumer demand for broadband.



“By collaborating with ASSIA, we expect to leverage the full benefits of vectored VDSL, regardless of deployment scenario, and to set the highest standards for product performance for our customers,” said Lantiq CEO Dan Artusi. “The agreement also assures substantial IP protection for customer deployments based on Lantiq chipsets and ASSIA software tools.”



“ASSIA is delighted to be working with Lantiq on the products and solutions that make the deployment and management of vectored VDSL networks easier and faster,” said ASSIA CEO and Chairman, Dr. John Cioffi. “As a result of this agreement, service providers worldwide have the opportunity to improve customer experience and economically deliver high-performance broadband services to the digital home.”