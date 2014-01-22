© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Wolfson partner up with ComHear

Wolfson Microelectronics and ComHear partner to deliver a new standard in wearable consumer audio.

Wolfson Microelectronics and ComHear have entered into a technology partnership to deliver audio experiences for the wearable consumer audio space.



Randy Granovetter, CEO at ComHear, Inc, said: “ComHear is excited about our partnership with Wolfson Microelectronics because it confirms our position as the new standard for audio solutions across a wide range of consumer electronics. The KAP software integrated with the WM8280 in headsets, earphones, handsets, Playbuttons, and tablets provide a rich, natural, immersive audio experience. This end-to-end solution, paired with the ComHear EarPuff and the Wolfson audio solution, delivers a unique audio experience to the end user that feels good and sounds incredible.”



Alistair Banham, SVP & GM Customer Solutions Business at Wolfson Microelectronics, said: “Wolfson is dedicated to delivering the best possible noise cancelling audio experience and the most advanced sound enhancing software features available to the maximum number of consumers around the world, whatever their preferred music storage device. Our Audio Hub platform delivers those features, whether they are provided by Wolfson, our customers, or other third parties, and our partnership with ComHear helps us further accomplish this.”