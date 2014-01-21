© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Kateeva expands operation in Korea

Kateeva is expanding its Korea operation, marking a substantial investment in the world‘s leading display manufacturing region.

The company will absorb the assets of Seoul-based OLED Plus (OLED Plus), an OLED equipment design, sales, service and support company headed by KB (Kyung Bin) Bae.



Kateeva and OLED Plus first began collaborating in 2011 to advance Kateeva’s customer and product positioning in Korea. This move builds on that effort by creating an “instant-on” local infrastructure to support Kateeva customers. Mr. Bae becomes General Manager of the combined entity known as Kateeva Korea, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kateeva, Inc.



Kateeva CEO Alain Harrus, Ph.D., called the expansion a timely strategic move. “Korea is home to consumer electronics leaders known for consistently pushing technology boundaries to create dazzling products. Today, their most ambitious products are made possible by OLED technology. And companies like Kateeva are stepping up with production equipment innovations that are transforming the manufacturing economics. Thanks to Mr. Bae and his team, we have established a firm foothold in the region and forged strong relationships with key players. Now, with commercial shipments imminent, we‘ve got the right-size support infrastructure. We’re pleased to welcome our new colleagues into the Kateeva organization.”



“Kateeva and OLED Plus make an excellent match,” said Mr. Bae. “The YIELDjet technology is impressive, and the team is exceptional. More important, customers are excited about inkjet printing for OLED mass production. Long considered the ideal technique for OLED, there‘s keen interest in Kateeva’s solution which is the industry‘s first production-worthy approach. We’re happy to join the team that's bringing this game-changing production technology to Korea.”