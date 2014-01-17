© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Panasonic to sell chip-assembly plants

Panasonic plans to sell three of its chip-assembly plants in Southeast Asia to Singaporean United Test and Assembly Center.

The sell is a part of Panasonic's global reorganisation, reports Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The company aims to complete the deal sometime in early February, however, the companies are still in negotiations. One a side note, Panasonic is also considering to sell two other plants in Shanghai and Suzhou, China, the report continues.



The plants in question are located in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.