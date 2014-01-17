© Arrow

Andy King president of Arrow's EMEA components business

Arrow Electronics has appointed Andy King as the new president of the company’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) components business.

He succeeds Eric Schuck who is moving to take on the position of president, global components.



Andy King has been Arrow’s vice president of sales, EMEA, since 2012. He was previously vice president of engineering and marketing with overall responsibility for Arrow’s supplier business relations and engineering services strategies in the EMEA region.



“Having worked closely with Andy over recent years, I am confident that he will be an excellent leader of the EMEA components business,” said Eric Schuck. “He is well qualified for this new challenge, having held sales, marketing and engineering VP roles within Arrow. Under his leadership, the EMEA team will continue to leverage the benefits of its unified business model.”