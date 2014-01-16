© Silica

Silica adds business manager to lighting team in Europe

Berkant Koeprueluegil is joining Silica as Business Manager for Lighting in Central Europe, reporting directly to Martin Bielesch, Regional Vice President sales Central Europe.

“The lighting industry is highly innovative and one of the largest growing markets in Europe. With Berkant being part of the team we have the capability to strengthen our growth strategy, focusing on new opportunities and customers within this vibrant market. He will be leading the Lighting dedicated sales force in Central Europe and will be responsible for our business development and sales strategy”, commented Martin Bielesch, RVP Sales Central Europe.



Berkant Koeprueluegil joins Silica from CREE Europe where he has held a number of senior sales and business development roles including Regional Sales Director LED, with responsibility for Turkey and South Africa, and Corporate Account Manager LED & LED Chips EMEA.