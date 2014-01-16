© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Amkor appoints Giel Rutten as executive VP, Advanced Products

Amkor Technology has appointed Giel Rutten to Executive Vice President responsible for Advanced Products, reporting to Steve Kelley, Amkor’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last four years Mr. Rutten served as Chief Executive Officer of Ledzworld, an LED technology company. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Home business unit of NXP B.V. (formerly, Philips Semiconductors).



“Giel has extensive, worldwide experience as a senior leader for innovative technology companies,” said Kelley. “He is the right executive to lead our Advanced Products team and build upon the commercial success of Amkor’s industry-leading portfolio of advanced packaging and test solutions for semiconductor companies.”