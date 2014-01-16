© dr911-dreamstime.com

Rakon to close down in the UK

New Zealand-based components manufacturer Rakon, plans to close its manufacturing plant in the UK.

The company has advised employees of its UK subsidiary (Rakon UK Limited), of its intent to enter consultation for a proposed closure of its Lincoln, UK plant.



This follows a review by the Rakon Board of Directors determining that duplicate overhead

structures and manufacturing capability exists between the Lincoln and New Zealand operations. The proposal is for a full closure of the plant, with the manufacturing of products to be shifted to Rakon’s New Zealand plant. Rakon will continue to maintain a research & development centre in the UK, based at Harlow.



There is no fixed timeline associated with the consultation or proposed closure.