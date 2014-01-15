© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Mouser Electronics inks it with Axiomtek

Mouser Electronics has entered into an agreement with Axiomtek to supply their offering of Single Board Computers, Industrial Motherboards, and embedded systems.

"Mouser is pleased to announce that it is now offering a wide array of innovative industrial computing and embedded products from Axiomtek," said Russell Rasor, Mouser's Vice President, Supplier Management. "Mouser's agreement with Axiomtek provides state-of-the-art industrial and embedded computing solutions to our global audience of design engineers."



Matthew Lee, Executive Vice President of Axiomtek, stated, "Our new distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics solidifies our promise to continue to offer innovative and high quality products to serve various industrial computing needs. Mouser is one of the fastest growing global catalog and online distributors of embedded products and electronic components. With their focus on serving design engineers and buyers who need intelligent and reliable industrial computing products, Axiomtek-Mouser’s partnership showcases our continuing tradition and direction of supporting these important audience groups and their quests for advanced, scalable, and easy-to-integrate products.”