Thinfilm to acquire Kovio NFC Technology

Thinfilm has entered into a conditional agreement for the acquisition of printed near field communication (NFC) technology developed by Kovio.

The Kovio NFC communication protocol is supported by the Google Android platform and major NFC controllers. Under the terms of the agreement, Thinfilm will acquire the Kovio intellectual property and manufacturing facilities, subject to certain conditions.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of January.