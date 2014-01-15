© franz schloegl dreamstime.com Components | January 15, 2014
Thinfilm and Brady collaborate electronic smart labels
Thin Film Electronics ASA and Brady Corporation entered a strategic alliance to bring Thinfilm's printed electronic technology to Brady's identification product lines.
"Thinfilm has established itself as the clear leader in commercializing integrated printed electronic systems, and we are pleased to be working with Thinfilm to bring these breakthrough innovations to our customers," said Matt Williamson, President of Brady's Global Identification Solutions Business.
Brady's initial work with Thinfilm is focusing on electronic timing labels for applications in visitor and healthcare identification and tracking. These timing labels will complement Brady's existing industry-leading products in these areas. "Dynamic labels have the potential to be an important part of our current product offerings, and we see opportunity for Thinfilm's technology in multiple market segments," explained Williamson.
In October 2013, Thinfilm demonstrated the first stand-alone printed electronic label, a temperature monitor designed for protecting perishable goods. Thinfilm has extended this circuitry to demonstrate an electronic timer label. A time-lapse video is available at www.thinfilm.no/timer-label.
Under the terms of the commercial agreement, Brady has secured an exclusive license to Thinfilm's printed electronic timer system for select applications including visitor and healthcare identification. The companies anticipate this to be the first of multiple applications that will use timing and sensing devices to increase safety, security, productivity and performance. "We believe we are only scratching the surface of what printed electronics will enable for our customers," added Williamson.
"With Brady's focus on providing complete customer solutions, they are a perfect partner to work with to deliver printed electronics to multiple markets," said Dr. Davor Sutija, CEO Thinfilm. "Brady shares our vision and will significantly extend our ecosystem for bringing electronics to cost-sensitive, high-volume applications."
Brady's initial work with Thinfilm is focusing on electronic timing labels for applications in visitor and healthcare identification and tracking. These timing labels will complement Brady's existing industry-leading products in these areas. "Dynamic labels have the potential to be an important part of our current product offerings, and we see opportunity for Thinfilm's technology in multiple market segments," explained Williamson.
In October 2013, Thinfilm demonstrated the first stand-alone printed electronic label, a temperature monitor designed for protecting perishable goods. Thinfilm has extended this circuitry to demonstrate an electronic timer label. A time-lapse video is available at www.thinfilm.no/timer-label.
Under the terms of the commercial agreement, Brady has secured an exclusive license to Thinfilm's printed electronic timer system for select applications including visitor and healthcare identification. The companies anticipate this to be the first of multiple applications that will use timing and sensing devices to increase safety, security, productivity and performance. "We believe we are only scratching the surface of what printed electronics will enable for our customers," added Williamson.
"With Brady's focus on providing complete customer solutions, they are a perfect partner to work with to deliver printed electronics to multiple markets," said Dr. Davor Sutija, CEO Thinfilm. "Brady shares our vision and will significantly extend our ecosystem for bringing electronics to cost-sensitive, high-volume applications."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments