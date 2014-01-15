© franz schloegl dreamstime.com

Thinfilm and Brady collaborate electronic smart labels

Thin Film Electronics ASA and Brady Corporation entered a strategic alliance to bring Thinfilm's printed electronic technology to Brady's identification product lines.

"Thinfilm has established itself as the clear leader in commercializing integrated printed electronic systems, and we are pleased to be working with Thinfilm to bring these breakthrough innovations to our customers," said Matt Williamson, President of Brady's Global Identification Solutions Business.



Brady's initial work with Thinfilm is focusing on electronic timing labels for applications in visitor and healthcare identification and tracking. These timing labels will complement Brady's existing industry-leading products in these areas. "Dynamic labels have the potential to be an important part of our current product offerings, and we see opportunity for Thinfilm's technology in multiple market segments," explained Williamson.



In October 2013, Thinfilm demonstrated the first stand-alone printed electronic label, a temperature monitor designed for protecting perishable goods. Thinfilm has extended this circuitry to demonstrate an electronic timer label. A time-lapse video is available at www.thinfilm.no/timer-label.



Under the terms of the commercial agreement, Brady has secured an exclusive license to Thinfilm's printed electronic timer system for select applications including visitor and healthcare identification. The companies anticipate this to be the first of multiple applications that will use timing and sensing devices to increase safety, security, productivity and performance. "We believe we are only scratching the surface of what printed electronics will enable for our customers," added Williamson.



"With Brady's focus on providing complete customer solutions, they are a perfect partner to work with to deliver printed electronics to multiple markets," said Dr. Davor Sutija, CEO Thinfilm. "Brady shares our vision and will significantly extend our ecosystem for bringing electronics to cost-sensitive, high-volume applications."