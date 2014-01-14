© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

ST&T selects Sigma Designs’ next generation G.hn chipset

Advanced networking supplier ST&T has selected Sigma Designs’ new G.hn CG5200 family of chipsets for their GH281 and GH200 (MIMO and SISO products).

The CG5200 enables a complete self-install home entertainment network for the distribution of Triple Play and IPTV over all powerline, coax and phone line wires. With MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) and SISO (single input, single output), the CG5200 improves coverage and increases throughput rates.



Consumers today face a mix of non-interoperable home networking technologies. G.hn offers a single wired international standard for connecting devices. With Sigma’s CG5200, every power outlet, coaxial outlet and phone jack in the home becomes a network connectivity point on the same mesh network, providing consumers with convenience and flexibility. This enables traffic to be delivered seamlessly from one medium to another.



GH281 and GH200 G.hn to Ethernet wall mountable bridges guarantee reliable performance and user experience on every power outlet within the home. With GH281 and GH200, multimedia distribution is available even in environment with thick walls and multiple floors. The GH281 includes a built-in power outlet design to enable utilizing the wall outlets that are normally blocked when adapters are plugged in.



In addition to the transmission of the digital HD signals, the GH 200/281 transmits remote commands over the home’s power lines, so users can operate remotes in the TV viewing room for the AV source located in another room. The GH 200 and GH 281 will allow consumers to easily connect various HD sources to HD TVs or projectors throughout the home without having to install any new wiring or wrestle with complicated set-ups. With the existing electrical lines providing a fast, reliable wired connection between various entertainment components, consumers can enjoy entertainment-grade video at virtually any electrical outlet.



“This unit allows you to move video or game content from Blu-ray players, digital video recorders, network drives, PCs, game consoles and the like from one location in the home to a TV located in another room,” said Victor Tsai, Vice President of ST&T. “By integrating Sigma Design’s G.hn chipset, the unit provides reliable connectivity and entertainment-grade video at a lower cost than professional installations or other more complicated solutions.”



“ST&T is pleased to work with Sigma Design in bringing the GH 200/281 to the consumer entertainment market,” said Golden Kao, General Manager of ST&T Electric Corporation. “Sigma Design’s G.hn chipset allowed us to provide a highly integrated, low power and cost-effective solution for in-home multimedia distribution.”