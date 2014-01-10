© Torotrak Business | January 10, 2014
Torotrak finalises acquisition of Flybrid
Torotrak PLC has obtained the necessary shareholder approvals to complete its acquisition of Flybrid Automotive Ltd, a British engineering company at the forefront of hybrid vehicles.
With the acquisition of Flybrid, Torotrak now has the commercially viable, purely-mechanical flywheel M-KERS system in the market and can offer low cost, high performance hybrid systems for volume adoption in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
In addition, the fundraising and acquisition add the financing and expertise to accelerate the development of Torotrak’s other infinitely variable transmission technology applications. These include V-Charge variable supercharging for engine downsizing, and main drive transmission products as well as the company’s growing engineering consultancy capabilities.
“When we acquired a 20% stake in Flybrid back in March, we were certain of our combined technology’s potential. With the success of this offering, we’re delighted that our shareholders and the wider investment community have shown they share this belief,” said Jeremy Deering, Torotrak’s CEO. “The world can’t wait for electric hybrid and plug-in CO2 reduction technologies to mature. It needs affordable, effective solutions that can be implemented now and we are better placed than anybody today to provide that fresh approach without the cost and complexity of rival technologies.”
Jon Hilton, currently Managing Director of Flybrid, will join the board of Torotrak plc, bringing 30 years of powertrain engineering expertise gained at the highest level. His experience from championship winning motorsport, through the growth of Flybrid, to his current vice presidency of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers will be invaluable in supporting all of Torotrak’s product lines. Jon, together with Doug Cross, currently Technical Director of Flybrid, will also be key members of the enlarged group's executive team.
The company’s first joint product will be Flybrid M-KERS for commercial vehicles. This first-to-market technology will launch into trials in 2014 and into production one year later to offer affordable hybrid efficiency within a five year pay-back period. Torotrak is already working with vehicle OEMs and Tier One manufacturers in passenger car, off-highway, bus and coach segments and will increase this engagement as tougher new CO2 regulatory targets take hold. Opportunities for the take up of passenger car Flybrid M-KERS and the company’s innovative V-Charge technology are predicted to grow as the EU drives home its legislation to reduce emissions from 130 g/km in 2015 to a proposed 95 g/km phased in from 2020. Additional reductions to target the 68-78 g/km range are expected just five years later and further increase the market need for these solutions.
The £16 million of funds for the acquisition of Flybrid and to provide investment for the group have been raised from a combination of existing and new institutional investors and from Torotrak’s loyal private shareholder base. In a strong mark of confidence, Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of fully-automatic commercial vehicle transmissions, has increased its stake in Torotrak.
As well as funding the initial payments to acquire Flybrid, the proceeds will be used to finance the investment required for the commercialisation of Flybrid’s first manufactured product for the commercial vehicle market and to finance the ongoing design, development and testing of Torotrak’s V-Charge technology and Flybrid’s M-KERS technology for the passenger cars, as well as enhancing Torotrak’s testing and engineering capabilities.
In addition, the fundraising and acquisition add the financing and expertise to accelerate the development of Torotrak’s other infinitely variable transmission technology applications. These include V-Charge variable supercharging for engine downsizing, and main drive transmission products as well as the company’s growing engineering consultancy capabilities.
“When we acquired a 20% stake in Flybrid back in March, we were certain of our combined technology’s potential. With the success of this offering, we’re delighted that our shareholders and the wider investment community have shown they share this belief,” said Jeremy Deering, Torotrak’s CEO. “The world can’t wait for electric hybrid and plug-in CO2 reduction technologies to mature. It needs affordable, effective solutions that can be implemented now and we are better placed than anybody today to provide that fresh approach without the cost and complexity of rival technologies.”
Jon Hilton, currently Managing Director of Flybrid, will join the board of Torotrak plc, bringing 30 years of powertrain engineering expertise gained at the highest level. His experience from championship winning motorsport, through the growth of Flybrid, to his current vice presidency of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers will be invaluable in supporting all of Torotrak’s product lines. Jon, together with Doug Cross, currently Technical Director of Flybrid, will also be key members of the enlarged group's executive team.
The company’s first joint product will be Flybrid M-KERS for commercial vehicles. This first-to-market technology will launch into trials in 2014 and into production one year later to offer affordable hybrid efficiency within a five year pay-back period. Torotrak is already working with vehicle OEMs and Tier One manufacturers in passenger car, off-highway, bus and coach segments and will increase this engagement as tougher new CO2 regulatory targets take hold. Opportunities for the take up of passenger car Flybrid M-KERS and the company’s innovative V-Charge technology are predicted to grow as the EU drives home its legislation to reduce emissions from 130 g/km in 2015 to a proposed 95 g/km phased in from 2020. Additional reductions to target the 68-78 g/km range are expected just five years later and further increase the market need for these solutions.
The £16 million of funds for the acquisition of Flybrid and to provide investment for the group have been raised from a combination of existing and new institutional investors and from Torotrak’s loyal private shareholder base. In a strong mark of confidence, Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of fully-automatic commercial vehicle transmissions, has increased its stake in Torotrak.
As well as funding the initial payments to acquire Flybrid, the proceeds will be used to finance the investment required for the commercialisation of Flybrid’s first manufactured product for the commercial vehicle market and to finance the ongoing design, development and testing of Torotrak’s V-Charge technology and Flybrid’s M-KERS technology for the passenger cars, as well as enhancing Torotrak’s testing and engineering capabilities.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments