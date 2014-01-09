© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New GM at Renesas Electronics Europe ICBG

Renesas Electronics Europe has appointed Michael Hannawald to the position of General Manager of the Industrial & Communications Business Group (ICBG) with immediate effect.

Hannawald was previously Senior Director of the ICBG at Renesas Electronics Europe. He moves into the position vacated by Holger Zielke, who will be retiring.



“Michael Hannawald has a wealth of experience on both the technical and marketing levels,” said Gerd Look, President of Renesas Electronics Europe. “This is important in the ICBG business unit, which is a key driver of Renesas’ strategic orientation in Europe. I’m confident that Michael will continue to be instrumental in helping us achieve the goals we have set for it.”



“Covering a wide range of industrial applications, our ICBG business unit is recognised for its pioneering work in providing reliable solutions that help manufacturers develop robust and power-efficient products,” states Michael Hannawald. “I’m looking forward to continuing this work, while expanding the ICBG’s strength and market position.”