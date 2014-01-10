© vladek-dreamstime.com

Sensata completes acquisition of Wabash

Sensata has completed the acquisition of Wabash Technologies from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Wabash is a designer and manufacturer of a range of custom-designed sensors, including rotary and linear position, speed and engine timing sensors. The company also supplies fuel injection stators/actuators for diesel engines. Wabash is expected to generate revenues of approximately USD 75 million in 2013.