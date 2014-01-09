© daimy dreamstime.com

STMicro in on Microsoft's Kinect

STMicroelectronics has with Microsoft in supplying several key components for the new Kinect for Xbox One.

“ST’s ability to win important designs with Microsoft demonstrates the depth of our technology and ability to deliver leading-edge solutions,” said Bob Krysiak, Executive Vice President and President Americas Region, STMicroelectronics. “With the inclusion of a range of components ST is an important part of the value chain and is ultimately helping to enrich the Xbox One gamers’ experience.”