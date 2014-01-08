© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Advanced MP opens new logistics center

Component distributor, Advanced MP, has opened a new automated logistics center which has been successfully integrated into their global operation.

Thenew logistics center in San Clemente, California. The newly constructed 60,000 square foot logistics center provides more resources and storage space for inventory management services, and houses a quality control testing facility, with the addition of De-CAP, XRF and granite slab testing equipment, to their already existing in house QC testing equipment.



“The completion of this new logistics center is a great accomplishment for AMPT, and resource for our customers worldwide. In conjunction with the additional stocking space this new warehouse provides, the inclusion of the new quality testing equipment will optimize the turnaround time between receiving to shipment,” said Global Logistics Director, Mike England. “In addition to providing a quicker response to our customers special needs, bringing these testing amenities in house allows Advanced MP to improve cost for customers as well.”