Pericom Semiconductor appoints CFO

Pericom Semiconductor Corporation has appointed James B. Boyd to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Boyd has over thirty years of finance experience, including twelve years as a public company CFO in the semiconductor industry.



"We are very pleased to welcome Jim to Pericom," said Alex Hui, president and CEO. "His leadership abilities, financial knowledge and industry experience will be invaluable to us as we continue the execution of our strategy to grow business in networking, cloud computing and embedded applications with our serial connectivity and timing solutions."



Mr. Boyd spent three years as chief financial officer for Silicon Storage Technology. Prior to that, Mr. Boyd spent seven years as chief financial officer of ESS Technology, a manufacturer of DVD and image sensor chips.