Agilent spinoff to be called Keysight

Agilent Technologies has revealed the name of the electronic measurement company it expects to spin off in early November 2014 as Keysight Technologies.

The new company’s tagline, “unlocking measurement insights for 75 years,” commemorates the 1939 birth of the original Hewlett-Packard Company, from which Keysight originated.



“Keysight reflects our rich heritage—a direct line from both Hewlett-Packard’s standards of integrity and innovation and Agilent’s premier measurement business,” said Ron Nersesian, president and CEO of Keysight.



“This name captures the spirit of our organization—innovative, insightful and forward-looking,” said Nersesian, who added, “While Keysight is built on ‘firsts’ dating back to the birth of Silicon Valley, as a new company we are committed to bringing our customers a new generation of firsts—unlocking insights for them so they can in turn bring a new generation of technologies into the world.”



Keysight will concentrate solely on the electronic measurement industry, focusing on its test and measurement customers. The new company will include the entire portfolio of Agilent electronic measurement products as well as its sales and support team.



Expected to become a standalone company in early November 2014, Keysight will be headquartered in Santa Rosa, Calif., and have approximately 9'500 employees in 30 countries.