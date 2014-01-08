© marcin-kempski-dreamstime.com

New timeframe for UniPixel's high-volume manufacturing

The start of UniPixel's manufacturing ramp for the InTouch Sensors product line has been delayed until the second quarter of 2014.

The scaling from lab-based volumes to fully-automated, roll-to-roll production of InTouch films has proven to take longer than initially planned. Additional automated testing and in-line measurement equipment is planned to arrive in January, and this is expected to accelerate UniPixel's remaining process development activities. This new equipment will also serve to provide the necessary quality control and quality assurance capabilities once the company begins manufacturing in commercial volumes.



In December, the company completed the installation of the first suite of manufacturing tools and cleanroom facilities at the Kodak facility in Rochester, NY. The installation includes plate mastering equipment, two roll-to-roll printing lines and four roll-to-roll plating lines in a world-class 100'000 sq. ft. manufacturing space. The Kodak Rochester facility, along with the existing printing line and three additional plating lines at UniPixel's Texas facility, will serve as the foundation for UniPixel's commercial volume manufacturing efforts. The company's focus in the next two quarters will be on finalizing a highly reliable, high-volume manufacturing process to enable shipments of commercial volumes of InTouch Sensors in the second half of 2014.



Sales development activities are on-going and continue to grow with global Tier 1 and Tier 2 OEM, ODM and module integrators for Smartphone, tablet, notebook and all-in-one product applications. UniPixel's customers have indicated that InTouch Sensors remain their leading choice for alternative touch solutions.



"Despite the recent departure of two of our senior executives, the UniPixel and Kodak teams remain confident in the market potential for InTouch Sensors," said Bernard Marren and Carl Yankowski, UniPixel's interim co-CEOs and co-Presidents. "Together, we are highly focused on finalizing a highly reliable, high-volume manufacturing process to enable shipments of commercial volumes of InTouch Sensors Powered by Kodak."