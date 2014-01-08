© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

PowerbyProxi in licensing agreement with Texas Instruments

PowerbyProxi has signed a technology licensing agreement with Texas Instruments (TI) the global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog integrated circuits and embedded processors.

TI will leverage PowerbyProxi’s resonant and closely coupled wireless power expertise and patents to add new products to its broad range of wireless power and charging solutions.



“TI is recognized as the leading supplier of wired and wireless power solutions and respected across consumer electronics devices, industrial systems, and battery management,” said Greg Cross, Executive Chairman and CEO of PowerbyProxi. “It’s widely understood that the market has been waiting for resonant wireless power technologies for rapid growth and expansion,” said Cross.



This agreement further validates PowerbyProxi’s leadership and shows that the industry is reaching an important tipping point for wireless power that delivers the best user experience and addresses mission critical applications. The initial focus of the TI and PowerbyProxi relationship will be to deliver a resonant solution compatible with the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) Qi standard.



“Consumers have a deep desire to charge portable electronics anywhere and anytime – and designers of end equipment want wireless power interoperability,” said Steve Lambouses, vice president and general manager of battery management at TI. “PowerbyProxi’s wireless power technologies can work across any standard being used and developed globally. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to use their expertise and IP to provide new and exciting capabilities to the market.”