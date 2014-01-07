© mpanch dreamstime.com

Mouser continues its rapid growth in Europe

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has outstripped the general distribution market in Europe, and expects to achieve year-on-year revenue growth figures of above 30% for 2013.

During Q4 -2013, the company is enjoying its best ever European quarter performance and September, October and November were all-time record months.



Future aggressive growth plans mean that Mouser is poised for further significant European growth in 2014. Explains European Marketing Director, Graham Maggs: “Here in Europe we are well ahead of our revenue targets and have grown our customer base by over 30% with new business coming from every industry sector. Semiconductors now represent over 40% of our sales, and, importantly, we have seen an 11% increase in the sales of parts that were introduced by the manufacturer in the last 12 months (NPI sales). These facts lead to the conclusion that we are now accepted as the design-fulfillment distributor of choice and go–to place for Newest Components.”



In order to service this increased business, Mouser plans to expand its resources at its European headquarters in Munich with the addition of more people who will concentrate on delivering focused technical content. Continues Maggs: “We must deliver the right information for design engineers, providing solutions-based material. That means that we must understand the customer’s business, and supply him not only with relevant applications and product information, but also provide details of the design ecosystem – to include software development system, development kits etc – as well as the myriad of other supporting power, inductive, passive and e/mech components that will complete his specific design.”