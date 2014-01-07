© costasz dreamstime.com

Samsung and Cryptography Research extend relationship

Samsung Electronics and Cryptography Research, (CRI), a division of Rambus, has extended their relationship, enabling further integration of CRI’s DPA countermeasure technologies in a variety of Samsung semiconductor and system devices.

This agreement allows Samsung to provide protection against side channel attacks in devices such as smartphones, payment chips, content protection systems, and enterprise applications. Also today, Samsung and Rambus announced they have extended their architecture licensing relationship for 10 years, until 2023.



“DPA countermeasure technologies have been essential to Samsung’s smart card products,” said Sunghee Cho, Samsung Vice President. “We now have the opportunity to deploy advanced DPA countermeasures in other Samsung devices requiring content protection and security applications.”



“Strong security makes connected devices far more valuable by enabling them to safely access higher-value data and services,” said Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research. “We are delighted to provide technology to help Samsung enhance its leadership position in securing products from dedicated security chips up to cutting-edge smartphones.”



Side channel and differential power analysis (DPA) attacks involve measuring variations in the electrical power consumption or RF emissions of a target device, then using advanced statistical methods to derive cryptographic keys and other secrets. Countermeasures to these attacks are required to protect tamper-resistant products used in applications including banking, pay television, mass transit, secure ID, and wireless telecommunications.