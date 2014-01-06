© mirusiek dreamstime.com

Rambus signs with Samsung

Samsung Electronics and Rambus has signed a 10-year license agreement. The agreement extends the existing relationship between the companies, providing Samsung with access to Rambus’ technologies for inclusion in Samsung ICs.

The agreement requires quarterly royalty payments to Rambus of USD 15 million per quarter for the first five years, with an initial payment of USD 22 million for the fourth quarter of 2013. Payments in the second five-year period are variable and subject to market-related factors. The agreement further provides Samsung access to Rambus’ security technologies in system devices such as smart phones, tablets, and set-top boxes. The agreement is set to terminate in 2023. Other terms and details are confidential.



“This new 10-year agreement symbolizes our ability to add value to Samsung through our core memory and security technologies,” said Dr. Ron Black, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “Extending this relationship for a longer term gives us the ability to work with the broader industry on a variety of exciting technology initiatives.”