Vijai Electricals T&D Business - now Toshiba's

Toshiba Corporation has completed the acquisition of Vijai Electricals Ltd.’s power transmission and distribution businesses. The acquired assets include power transformer, distribution transformers and switchgear businesses.

A new Toshiba subsidiary, Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.(“TTDI”), will run the acquired businesses and provide them with Toshiba’s latest design, development and production capabilities in order to supply a range of T&D products globally as well as in India. TTDI will also deploy businesses in other areas, such as EHV and high voltage direct current power transmission, static var compensators for high voltage networks and railway power supply system, in India.



The acquisition allows Toshiba to make a full-scale entry into India’s T&D market, where the company aims to capture 20% share in five years. By 2015, Toshiba targets building a 700-billion yen global T&D and smart-grid business that will utilize TTDI and established T&D manufacturing facilities in Japan, Brazil, China, Russia, Malaysia and Vietnam.