© luchschen dreamstime.com

Thinfilm and Bemis extend partnership

Thinfilm and Bemis extend partnership to deliver printed electronics in packaging.

Bemis Company has expanded its partnership agreement with Thinfilm to deliver printed electronics for ultra-high-volume applications. Under the terms of the two-year extension, Bemis has secured additional access to Thinfilm technologies for brand protection applications in flexible packaging and beverage labeling.



The extended agreement widens the companies' previously announced work together in intelligent packaging solutions.