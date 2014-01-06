© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Carl Zeiss Meditec acquires Optronik AS

Medical technology player Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has acquired its long-standing business partner, Ankara-based Optronik AS.

The move is intended to enable Carl Zeiss Meditec to serve client needs even more effectively in the fast-growing Turkish market. Optronik, which has around 60 employees, was previously an exclusive distribution partner for Carl Zeiss Meditec. Integration into ZEISS's global sales, service and support network will allow for direct client care going forward.



With direct market access, ZEISS is looking to tap more effectively into the potential of the fast-growing Turkish market. "The sustained upward trend in the Turkish market has convinced us to put our partnership with Optronik on a new footing following a positive working relationship of many years' standing, and to set the course for further growth under the ZEISS umbrella by acquiring all shares in the company as of the end of 2013," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.