© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Tessera Technologies appoints Robert J. Andersen CFO

Tessera Technologies has appointed Robert J. Andersen as the Company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).

Andersen will report to CEO Thomas Lacey and be responsible for the Company's finance, accounting, strategic planning, investor relations and IT. John Allen, who had served as the Company’s acting CFO since June 2013, returned to his prior position as the Company’s senior vice president and corporate controller.



“Robert has a long successful track record in a number of public and private technology companies,” stated Lacey. “I have worked with Robert previously and know firsthand that his financial leadership, business acumen and team-building skills will be instrumental to the successful execution of our long-term strategy, which will drive value for our customers, partners, employees and stockholders. I also want to thank John Allen for his significant contributions during his tenure as acting CFO and I very much look forward to his on-going contributions to help lead the company forward.”



“I am excited to join Tessera, which is an innovative company at a crucial point in its growth strategy,” stated Andersen. “I look forward to working on the significant opportunities that lie ahead for the Company.”



Andersen most recently served from June 2011 to July 2013 as the CFO and executive vice president of G2 Holdings Corp. d/b/a Components Direct, a privately held provider of cloud-based product life cycle solutions, which was acquired by Avnet, Inc. in April 2013.