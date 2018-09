Mac Pro Teardown: Thinking outside the box

© iFixit

Beneath the surface, the Mac Pro's compact, three-sided design is like nothing we've ever seen before—an example of what engineers can do when they think outside of the box.

Teardown Highlights:

Notable ICs:

3.7 GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon E5-1620 v2 with Turbo Boost up to 3.9 GHz

Intel BD82C602J Platform Controller Hub

Elpida 4 GB DDR3L SDRAM

PLX Technology PEX8723 PCI-E switch

Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 controller

AMD FirePro D300 graphics processor

Elpida W2032BBBG 2 Gb GDDR5 VRAM

Samsung S4LN053X01-8030 (ARM) flash controller

Samsung K9HFGY8S5C-XCK0 flash storage

Samsung K4P4G324EB 512 MB RAM

Broadcom BCM57762 gigabit ethernet controller

Fresco Logic FL1100 4-port USB 3.0 host controller

Parade PS8401A HDMI jitter cleaning repeater

Cirrus 4208-CRZ audio codec

