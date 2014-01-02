© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Avnet acquires remaining interest in MSC Investoren

Avnet has acquired the remaining interest in MSC Investoren GmbH. This completes a two part transaction in which the majority interest was acquired on October 1, 2013.

Patrick Zammit, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, said, "The completion of the MSC acquisition allows us to begin realizing the full benefits of one of the best recognized distributors in the European market. Over the last few weeks we have been able to lay out the future strategy of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA including MSC and have received positive feedback from customers and manufacturing partners. Our plans to create a focused ‘embedded and display solutions’ business unit in EMEA will allow us to serve the technology value chain deeper and wider and accelerate profitable growth in the region.”