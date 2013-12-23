© richard-thomas-dreamstime.com

ASE ordered to close K7 manufacturing facility

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE) was ordered by Taiwan regulators to shut down a factory after a pollution incident.

Chen Chin-der, director of the Environmental Protection Bureau in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung, stated that evidence of hazardous chemicals was found during government checks. The factory will by closed down until "the company provides satisfactory remedies", Bloomberg writes in an article.



ASE - which recently signed a joint development and production agreement for assembly services of automotive products with Infineon Technologies AG - stated that the waste water systems at K7 were compliant with government standards and were operating normally. However, a new water recycling facility is scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of 2014.