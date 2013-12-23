© luchschen dreamstime.com

TI acquires UTAC facility in Chengdu, China

Texas Instruments has acquired a building in the Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone from UTAC Chengdu Ltd.

Earlier this year, TI announced its investments in these operations could total up to $1.69 billion over the next 15 years, further demonstrating its long-term investment strategy in this important region.



The new 358,000 square-foot facility will become TI's seventh assembly/test (A/T) operation. Located on the same property as TI's existing wafer fab in Chengdu, the site will become the company's only end-to-end wafer fabrication and A/T facility.



"TI's operations in China play a significant role in supporting TI's customers, today and well into the future, and we're excited to build the company's only fully integrated fab and A/T facility in Chengdu," said Kevin Ritchie, senior vice president of TI's Technology & Manufacturing Group. "The addition of this back-end capacity further enhances TI's global manufacturing footprint, enabling us to better ensure continuity of supply to our customers and support their growth."



TI will immediately begin updating and equipping the facility while simultaneously running a small production line in the new building. In accordance with TI's commitment to preserving the environment across its global footprint of manufacturing operations, reducing water, energy and waste will be given priority consideration as the building is refurbished. TI plans for the A/T site to be equipped and in production in 4Q 2014.