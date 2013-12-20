© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

SolderStar inks ATT as a distributor for Central Europe

SolderStar has appointed Access to Technology (ATT) as its distributor for thermal profiling equipment in select regions of Europe, including Austria, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The agreement includes distribution of SolderStars portfolio of thermal profiling equipment for the lead-free electronics industry, including the new flux measurement system for selective soldering machines.



Mark Stansfield, managing director at SolderStar Ltd said: “With ATT as our distributor, we will increase our presence in central Europe. Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience in every aspect. Expanding our network of sales and support personnel and being in close proximity to where our customers are is a key initiative towards achieving that."



“This partnership is a crucial step for SolderStar, as ATT has a strong network of distribution channels in Europe, and can support us with supply chain and other strategic services. We believe a partnership between SolderStar and ATT will help expand our consumer base," he added.