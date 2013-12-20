© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics joins ARM mbed Project

ARM and STMicroelectronics, announces that ST has joined the ARM mbed Project.

The agreement will give developers using ST’s STM32 microcontroller range, based on the ARM Cortex-M processor series, free access to the mbed software, development tools and online collaboration platform.



ARM mbed is a collaborative industry project to nurture the Internet of Things (IoT) and meet the needs of a new professional developer audience.



“The mbed project is bringing together leading technology companies to create a step change in productivity for embedded device development,” said Simon Ford, director, IoT Platforms, ARM. “We have learnt from the web and smartphone revolutions that by building an open-source software platform with reusable software components and free development and collaboration tools, we can enable the creation of IoT and smart devices on a previously unimagined scale.”



“By joining the mbed project, ST is enabling developers across diverse markets to quickly prototype and create new products based on leading-edge STM32 microcontrollers,” said Daniel Colonna, Microcontrollers Marketing Manager at ST. “The support for mbed will be launched in Q1 with a brand new line of STM32 microcontroller development boards to provide a consistent way to develop with devices across the STM32 portfolio at hardware and software levels.”