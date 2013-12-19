© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

TTI inks distribution agreement with PKC Group

TTI has signed a distribution agreement with the PKC Group to become the first authorized distributor of their component products to include power distribution centers, connection systems, terminal systems and routing and retention aids.

Joe Venturella, Vice President TTI Transportation Business Unit, commented on the partnership. “We are excited about this partnership with the PKC Group which allows us to offer support for the PKC product portfolio to our broad customer base in this fast growing market segment. The addition of PKC allows our team to offer another quality solution to our customers for their product selection and supply chain requirements.”



Ajene Wallace, Customer Executive of PKC North America Components and LV business stated, “The addition of TTI will enhance PKC’s distribution network in North America as well as globally. With TTI’s quality of service, we look forward to working together with TTI to better serve our mutual customers and reach new targets as well. We are very excited to be partnering with TTI.”